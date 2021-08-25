UrduPoint.com

87 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering, Violation Of Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

87 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering, violation of Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 87 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers and violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration carried out checking in Hayatabad, Tehkal and localities situated on University Road, Ring Road, G.T. Road, Dalazak Road, Charsadda Road and areas of the interior city and ensured the implementation of officially announced Corona preventive SOPs.

During checking of bazaars, the officers of district administration collectively arrested 87 shopkeepers from different localities over profiteering, lack of official price list, selling of under-weight roti and violation of Corona SOPs. The arrested shopkeepers were included fruit & vegetable sellers, milkmen, grocers and bakers.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for consecutive visits to bazaars to take action against profiteers and violators of Corona SOPs without showing leniency with anyone.

