87 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 87 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 987 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 87 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.97,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.