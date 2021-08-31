UrduPoint.com

87 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine on 87 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that the magistrates inspected 1,011 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 87 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total of Rs 102,000 fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.

More Stories From Pakistan

