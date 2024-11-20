87 shops, 4 restaurants sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A total of 87 shops and four restaurants have been sealed in Lahore for violating official business operating hours as part of the ongoing efforts to combat smog.

The district administration Lahore remained active until late at night to enforce the orders for markets to close at 8 pm and restaurants to close at 10 pm. The crackdown continues across all tehsils without discrimination. In Model Town Tehsil, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Syed Yousaf, 15 shops were sealed. In City Tehsil, led by Assistant Commissioner Rai Babar, 10 shops were sealed.

In Allama Iqbal Town Tehsil, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, 14 shops were sealed for violating operating hours.

In Saddar Tehsil, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Abdul Basit Siddiqui, 14 shops and 1 restaurant were sealed. In Ravi Tehsil, led by Assistant Commissioner Tariq Bashir, 11 shops were sealed. In Raiwind Tehsil, under Assistant Commissioner Zainab Tahir, 8 shops and 3 restaurants were sealed for similar violations, and cases have been registered against violators.

In Wahga Zone Tehsil, under Assistant Commissioner Amir Butt, 5 shops were sealed.

In Shalimar Tehsil, under Assistant Commissioner Anam Fatima, 10 shops were sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza urged the public to take precautions during the ongoing smog, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, wear masks, and protect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health issues from the harmful effects of air pollution. He stressed that public health remains a top priority and called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of smog and air pollution. Strict action will be taken against violators, with no exceptions. For any information or complaints, citizens can contact the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345 via WhatsApp or through the office's social media platforms.