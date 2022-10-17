MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal warned the officials about negligence in Dengue surveillance saying that practical and effective measures should be taken for its eradication.

Speaking at a meeting on Dengue surveillance at his office here on Monday, he directed officials to speed it up for removal of the disease from the region.

He underlined need for sensitizing public about dengue and ending its larva as and when found. Briefing the meeting it was informed that a total of 870 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from South Punjab from January I to date adding that 38 patients are under treatment at different hospitals.