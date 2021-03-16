87,000 patients get free medical treatment through Sehat Card Plus Programme

The citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkwa have started benefiting from the government Sehat Card Plus Programme as more than 87,000 patients have availed free medical facility costing Rs 2.15 billion since the start of the programme in November 2020

According to Chief Minister Delivery Unit and Internal Support Unit of Finance and Health Ministry, most beneficiaries belong to less developed districts of the province and many patients get treatment of life-saving procedures including cardiology and dialysis.

KP has become the first ever province where entire population was insured and Rs one million health insurance to each family covering over 40 million population were provided under universal health coverage (UHC) through Sehat Plus Card (SPC).

From Chitral to DI Khan, all districts have been included in domain of UHC in KP where more than 400 government and private hospitals were placed in the panel list of the programme.

Keeping in view of the hardships of people, the PTI Government took health sector as a challenge and introduced massive reforms in this key sector to ensure free and quality medical, surgical and diagnostic treatment facilities to millions of its people in public sector hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.