870th Urs Of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar Begins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The seven-day long ceremonies of 870th urs of Hazrat Syed Ahmad Sultan, famously known as Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar began at Sakhi Sarwar, a town some 30 kilometers away from Dera Ghazi Khan city, on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Muhammad Usman Khalid and DPO Syed Ali Kazmi formally opened the urs ceremonies by laying a Chador on the grave of the saint.
They also took a round of the mausoleum to check security arrangements.
Zonal Administrator Auqaf Nasir Mahmood gave a briefing regarding facilities being provided to Zaireen.
The DC said that all departments should strive hard to facilitate countless devotees who pour into Sakhi Sarwar every year to join Urs celebrations and added that in addition to Punjab police, a number of personnel from Border Military Police were also deployed for security.
