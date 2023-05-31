UrduPoint.com

871 Contesting On 430 Reserved Seats Of District Councils In Balochistan's LG Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :As many as 871 candidates are contesting election of district councils on 430 reserved seats for women, farmers, labourers and non-muslims in local government, scheduled to be held in 35 districts of Balochistan on June 22.

According to the source, 522 candidates submitted their nomination papers on women's quota of District Council.

There are 289 seats allocated for farmers as district councilor in the local government system of the province.

Around 190 people submitted their nomination papers for 47 seats of farmers and 196 people would contest elections on 47 reserved seats for labourers.

Around 93 non-muslims will contest local government election on 47 seats of general councilor.

The polling for the reserved seats in 35 districts of Balochistan will be held on June 22 except Quetta district.

