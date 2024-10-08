Open Menu

871 Unfit Vehicles Impounded

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

871 unfit vehicles impounded

The Police continued its operation against the unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani for the last over 40 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Police continued its operation against the unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani for the last over 40 days.

According to a police spokesperson, owners and drivers of some 7,002 vehicles were issued challans while 871 vehicles were impounded during the drive initiated 41 days ago against unfit PSVs.

Fines amounting to over Rs 7.6 million were also imposed on violators during the period, the spokesperson said.

He said the police’s main focus to ensure that PSVs were fit for driving, besides checking route permits, and inspecting driver licenses.

About 620 drivers were fined for not having valid licences, while 27 lincences of drivers were due to their negligence.

Some 47 cases were registered against the drivers and owners of the unfit vehicles, the spokesperson said.

He emphasized that the measures being taken against the PSVs were aimed at ensuring safe travel for the public.

The police teams were also monitoring the travel times of vehicles to prevent reckless driving, he added.

The spokesperson warned that strict action would be taken against those who put the citizens' lives at risk, including PSV owners and bus terminal managers if found negligent.

A special squad of the City Traffic Police had been deployed to check vehicles at bus terminals to ensure compliance with safety standards, he added.

APP/mwc-ihn

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Traffic Million

Recent Stories

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response str ..

AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..

7 minutes ago
 VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers ..

VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems

7 minutes ago
 PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanit ..

PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep ro ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affin ..

9 minutes ago
 BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

24 minutes ago
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

24 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

24 minutes ago
 Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

24 minutes ago
 Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: ..

Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

24 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues ..

Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues in Park Enclave-II,III

10 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah ..

Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah Bridge

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan