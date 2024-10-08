871 unfit vehicles impounded

The Police continued its operation against the unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani for the last over 40 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Police continued its operation against the unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani for the last over 40 days.

According to a police spokesperson, owners and drivers of some 7,002 vehicles were issued challans while 871 vehicles were impounded during the drive initiated 41 days ago against unfit PSVs.

Fines amounting to over Rs 7.6 million were also imposed on violators during the period, the spokesperson said.

He said the police’s main focus to ensure that PSVs were fit for driving, besides checking route permits, and inspecting driver licenses.

About 620 drivers were fined for not having valid licences, while 27 lincences of drivers were due to their negligence.

Some 47 cases were registered against the drivers and owners of the unfit vehicles, the spokesperson said.

He emphasized that the measures being taken against the PSVs were aimed at ensuring safe travel for the public.

The police teams were also monitoring the travel times of vehicles to prevent reckless driving, he added.

The spokesperson warned that strict action would be taken against those who put the citizens' lives at risk, including PSV owners and bus terminal managers if found negligent.

A special squad of the City Traffic Police had been deployed to check vehicles at bus terminals to ensure compliance with safety standards, he added.

