872,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive will commence from September 21, in which 872,000 children upto the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district .

Incharge anti-polio drive, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that 1950 polio teams have been set up for door-to-door visit while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

He informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

Hussain said all possible steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to make the campaign successful.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

