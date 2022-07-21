8,729 vehicles registered in Peshawar under digitalization system: CM Aide

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Khaleeq-ur- Rehman has said that 8,729 vehicles have been registered during two and half months in Peshawar under new digitalization system that has been introduced to facilitate owners.

Chairing monthly meeting of excise department here on Thursday, the advisor said that owners could now submit online application to register their new or old vehicle.

He said that an app has also been introduced for token tax and doors have been closed for a middleman or intermediary.

CM's aide digitization network would be further expanded for facilitation of masses and to ensure transparency in the system.

He said that tax facilitation center of Peshawar would be made functional soon and one window operation would be introduced for public.

