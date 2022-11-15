UrduPoint.com

873 Special Children Screened At Health Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

873 special children screened at health camps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 873 special children with disabilities have been screened for various diseases enrolled at 12 special education centres in the district.

District Health Coordinator Dr Waqar Ahemd told APP that the district health authority in collaboration with Special Education Department and UNICEF had launched the first phase of the screening drive for special children on October 18.

He said around 873 children had been screened out of the total 1783 children so far, while the remaining children enrolled at the special education centres at Doltala, Gujar Khan, Taxila, and Tehsil Rawalpindi would be covered in the next few days.

Dr Waqar informed that free of cost vision, hearing, physical, and psychological tests were being carried out at the special camps, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination, and treatment were also being ensured.

He said that officials of the district health authority, including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators, were performing duties at the camps.

