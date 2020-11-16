UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

875,400 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

875,400 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :About 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 875,400 children of under five year age in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district during five-day anti-polio drive scheduled to be commenced on November 30.

Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that that standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

The Incharge informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to make the campaign a success. Some 269 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops, he added. Sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone will be left unturned for making the campaign a successful.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

Related Topics

Polio November All From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

35 seconds ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

45 seconds ago

MBRU Vice Chancellor 1st RCSI Alumni and UAE Natio ..

1 minute ago

Ex-footballer Obodo kidnapped in Nigeria

3 minutes ago

Sexton and Henshaw ruled out of England clash

3 minutes ago

Closely monitoring coronavirus situation, no decis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.