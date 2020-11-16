875,400 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :About 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 875,400 children of under five year age in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district during five-day anti-polio drive scheduled to be commenced on November 30.

Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that that standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

The Incharge informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to make the campaign a success. Some 269 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops, he added. Sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone will be left unturned for making the campaign a successful.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.