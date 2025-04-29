Open Menu

8,766 Motorists Fined, 1,269 Vehicles Seized In Islamabad During One Week

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM

8,766 motorists fined, 1,269 vehicles seized in Islamabad during one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took legal action against 8,766 motorists and impounded 1,269 vehicles during the past week as part of an intensified campaign to ensure traffic discipline in the Federal capital.

An ITP official told APP on Tuesday that the action targeted vehicles, motorcyclists, and public transport for various traffic violations.

As part of the campaign, 1,225 vehicles with non-standard number plates, 782 motorcyclists without helmets, 2,878 vehicles for illegal parking, 1,039 for wrong-way driving, 1,097 for red light violations, 324 for not wearing seat belts, and 146 for using mobile phones while driving were penalized.

Additionally, 1,269 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded for serious violations and shifted to various police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider urged citizens to comply with traffic laws and cooperate with the ITP to ensure an efficient and safe traffic system in the city.

He added that the Islamabad Traffic Police is making every possible effort to prevent road accidents and enforce the law uniformly.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

2 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

2 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

2 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

2 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

3 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

3 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

3 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

3 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan