8,766 motorists fined, 1,269 vehicles seized in Islamabad during one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took legal action against 8,766 motorists and impounded 1,269 vehicles during the past week as part of an intensified campaign to ensure traffic discipline in the Federal capital.

An ITP official told APP on Tuesday that the action targeted vehicles, motorcyclists, and public transport for various traffic violations.

As part of the campaign, 1,225 vehicles with non-standard number plates, 782 motorcyclists without helmets, 2,878 vehicles for illegal parking, 1,039 for wrong-way driving, 1,097 for red light violations, 324 for not wearing seat belts, and 146 for using mobile phones while driving were penalized.

Additionally, 1,269 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded for serious violations and shifted to various police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider urged citizens to comply with traffic laws and cooperate with the ITP to ensure an efficient and safe traffic system in the city.

He added that the Islamabad Traffic Police is making every possible effort to prevent road accidents and enforce the law uniformly.

