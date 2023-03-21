UrduPoint.com

8,778 Fine Tickets Issued For Not Fastening Seat Belt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

8,778 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat belt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Wing) issued 8,778 fine tickets to road users for not fastening seat belts and 7,668 for using mobile phones during the ongoing month.

Following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a special campaign is underway to check violations. Various squads headed by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer are performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking stern action against the violators.

According to a police spokesman, a campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and citizens are also requested to follow the traffic rules to maintain a disciplined traffic system in the city.

He said that personnel of Islamabad capital police have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that police were ensuring strict legal action against other traffic rules violators as well. The force issues traffic violation tickets, not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.

