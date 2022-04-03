879 cops deputed for security during Ramzan in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 879 police officials would stand alert to ensure security to 698 mosques and Imambargahs during the holy month of Ramazan across the district.

According to official sources, the law enforcers would also carry out patrolling during "Taraweeh" hours.

The police spokesperson observed that police would maintain law and order situation at all costs. Nobody would be allowed to damage peaceful atmosphere across the district.