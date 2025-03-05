87th meeting of Advanced Studies, Research held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The 87th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held at the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran.

The meeting discussed important agenda items related to MPhil and PhD level matters and policy matters. Director Advanced Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Naveed Ranjha presented the implementation report on the decisions taken in the previous session.

The meeting approved the titles of PhD theses and the speeches of examiners in the Faculty of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Faculty of Computer Science, Faculty of education, Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, and Faculty of Social Sciences. The meeting discussed issues related to the post-doctoral fellowship policy, MPhil and PhD admission cancellation form.