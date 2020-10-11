88 arrested in crackdown on profiteers etc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 88 persons for profiteering and violation of the office price list from different localities of the district, said a news release issued here Sunday.

The arrested profiteers were included fruit & vegetable sellers, milkmen, grocers, butchers and other shopkeepers.

The officers of the district administration and food Department used to issue official price list of fruits and vegetables after bidding in markets early in the morning that is followed by steps for guaranteeing the implementation of the rates.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq checked the prices of fruits and vegetable in various bazaars of the University Road and Cantonment.

Similarly, other officers of the district administration also carried price checking in various bazaars of their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 88 persons for profiteering and lack of official price list.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed all the administrative officers for strict implementation of the official price list in any circumstances and sending of the violators behind bars.