UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

88 Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers Etc

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

88 arrested in crackdown on profiteers etc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 88 persons for profiteering and violation of the office price list from different localities of the district, said a news release issued here Sunday.

The arrested profiteers were included fruit & vegetable sellers, milkmen, grocers, butchers and other shopkeepers.

The officers of the district administration and food Department used to issue official price list of fruits and vegetables after bidding in markets early in the morning that is followed by steps for guaranteeing the implementation of the rates.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq checked the prices of fruits and vegetable in various bazaars of the University Road and Cantonment.

Similarly, other officers of the district administration also carried price checking in various bazaars of their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 88 persons for profiteering and lack of official price list.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed all the administrative officers for strict implementation of the official price list in any circumstances and sending of the violators behind bars.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Price Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

2 hours ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

2 hours ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.