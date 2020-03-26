88 arrested in crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

District administration Peshawar has arrested 88 persons in a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the district, said a press release issued here Thursday

The arrested persons were included grocers, fruit & vegetable sellers, bakers, butchers and others.

According to details, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Islahuddin conducted raids on various shops and bazaars at Chamkani Interchange and G.T. Road while AC Ihtesham-ul-Haq carried out checking on Charsadda Road.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rizwana Dar checked shops on Peshtakhara, Bara Road and Ring Road while Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Shafiq Afridi, Habibullah, Shah Wazir, Abdul Wali and Kashif Jan conducted raids in Hashtnagri, Gulbahar, Circular Road, Kohat Road, Warsak Road and Mathani localities and ad arrested 88 persons for profiteering, selling under-weight roti and some of them for violation of the lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has directed stern action against profiteers and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.