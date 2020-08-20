UrduPoint.com
88 Cases Registered In Multan, DG Khan During Campaign Against Child Labour

Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:39 PM

88 cases registered in Multan, DG Khan during campaign against child labour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Director Labour Welfare Jamshed Farooq said on Thursday that 88 cases were registered against violators of child labour act during a campaign in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

In a statement issued here, the official said that labour officials conducted 363 inspections in Multan and got FIRs registered against 55 violators.

Another 33 FIRs were registered against violators in DG Khan after 376 inspections conducted there.

He said, it was government's policy that every child should have the right to education and health adding that government was taking steps to ensure that children are not being engaged in labour and instead enrolled to educational institutions for the provision of quality education to the children.

