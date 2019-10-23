88 cases registered on traffic violation

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol registered 88 cases on traffic violation during a crackdown in the current week.

The PHP said the team seized 44 vehicles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates while the PHP team registered three cases under violation of sound system.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Highway Patrol helped 1,922 to commuters and removed 203 temporary encroachments.

The PHP arrested nine culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinders while the PHP reunited Muhammad Amir with his parents.

