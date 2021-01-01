UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

88% Complaints Addressed On-the-spot At Revenue Kutchery

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

88% complaints addressed on-the-spot at Revenue Kutchery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 54 applicants presented their complaints at the 4th Revenue Public Service Kutchery, out of which 88 per cent were addressed on-the-spot by the officers concerned on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali listened to the public complaints regarding Revenue matters and directed the officers concerned to redress the complaints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabi Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervaiz, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and City Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officials, Assistant Director Land Record City and the Sadar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

The DC suspended a patwari Mazhar Shah of Halqa No 224 and issued a show-cause notice to another patwari Tariq Gujjar of Halqa 214 of city area for not addressing the public complaints.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

12 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

29 minutes ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

31 minutes ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

47 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

48 minutes ago

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.