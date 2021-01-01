88% complaints addressed on-the-spot at Revenue Kutchery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 54 applicants presented their complaints at the 4th Revenue Public Service Kutchery, out of which 88 per cent were addressed on-the-spot by the officers concerned on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali listened to the public complaints regarding Revenue matters and directed the officers concerned to redress the complaints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabi Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervaiz, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and City Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officials, Assistant Director Land Record City and the Sadar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

The DC suspended a patwari Mazhar Shah of Halqa No 224 and issued a show-cause notice to another patwari Tariq Gujjar of Halqa 214 of city area for not addressing the public complaints.