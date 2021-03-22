UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

88 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:28 PM

88 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 88 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 88 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 proclaimed offender and 20 drug pushers and recovered 3.

14 Kg hashish and 274 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 37 gamblers with stake money of Rs 56,910.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 23 persons and recovered 22 pistols, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

UN marks World Water day with urgent call to recog ..

3 minutes ago

1,863 new corona cases reported, 8 died: Chief Min ..

3 minutes ago

CDA chief directs to expedite development work at ..

3 minutes ago

IOM Concerned About Consequences of Major Fire at ..

3 minutes ago

Restaurant Owner Sues Tokyo Over Coronavirus Curfe ..

3 minutes ago

Blinken in Call With Saudi Top Diplomat Condemns A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.