88 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 88 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 proclaimed offender and 20 drug pushers and recovered 3.

14 Kg hashish and 274 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 37 gamblers with stake money of Rs 56,910.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 23 persons and recovered 22 pistols, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.