UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

88 Indian Hindu Pilgrims To Visit Shree Katas Raj Temples Fom Dec 13 To 19

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:37 PM

88 Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples fom dec 13 to 19

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to two groups of Hindu pilgrims from India to visit the religious sites in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to two groups of Hindu pilgrims from India to visit the religious sites in Pakistan.

"In the months of November and December 2019, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to two groups of Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in Pakistan," a statement from Pakistan High Commission New Delhi received here Friday said.

The statement said a group of 57 Indian pilgrims has already returned from Pakistan where they participated in the 311th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, in Sukkur, Sindh from November 24 to December 5.

Shadani Darbar, a more than 300 years old temple, is a sacred place for devotees from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

"The second group of 88 Indian Hindu pilgrims has been issued visas yesterday for visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples in Chakwal district of Punjab from December 13-19. Katas Raj temples surround a pond which is considered sacred by Hindus."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Punjab Visit New Delhi Sukkur Temple Chakwal November December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

5 minutes ago

China to Import Wheat, Corn Within Current Quotas ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Johnson Says UK 'Should Focus Above ..

1 minute ago

US Reaches Trade Deal with China, Calls Off Planne ..

1 minute ago

82 Hindu pilgrims arrive in city Lahore

8 minutes ago

FPCCI's role in promoting trade, industries and in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.