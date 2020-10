88 kanal 13 marla land retrieved from land grabbers

KASUR, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has retrieved 88 kanal 13 marla state land worth millions of rupees from land grabbers and handed it over to lease holder.

According to official sources here on Sunday, a team led by EPTB Deputy Administrator Muhammad Asim Ejaz in an operation retrieved agriculture land 88 kanal 13 marla from Rana Intizar etc and handed over to lease holder Shoukat Ali at Mouza Ram Thaman.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha KishanRaja Qasim Mahboob and Naib Tehsildar Hafiz Muhammad Jahangir were also present during operation.