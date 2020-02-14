88 Kanal state land worth Rs 24.2m retrieved

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :State land-Retrieved The District administration have retrieved 88 kanal of state land from grabbers during an operation launched here on Friday.

According to official sources, the operation against land grabber was conducted at Chak Number 170/10-R, with heavy machinery alongwith police.

The retrieved land have worth of Rs 2.2 million per acre which was occupied by the grabbers from last many years. The total worth of the retrieved land was Rs 24.2 million, official sources added.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the grabbers and other would continue without any discrimination.