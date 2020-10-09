88 kanal state land worth Rs 30 mln retrieved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration launched grand operation against land grabbers and retrieved 88 kanal state land worth Rs 30 million in Makhdoom Rasheed area.

Assistant Commissioner sadar Abghinay Khan led the operation while revenue, police and civil defence staff participated.

The boundary wall was also demolished with heavy machinery.

Case was also registered against four outlaws with Basti Malook police station over illegal interference in government affairs.

APP /sak