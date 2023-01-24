88 Kg hashish, 52Kg opium recovered in Swabi

Tor Dhair police during action on Tuesday recovered 88 Kg hashish and 52 Kg opium from secret cavities of a car near Jehangira Bridge

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) : Tor Dhair police during action on Tuesday recovered 88 Kg hashish and 52 Kg opium from secret cavities of a car near Jehangira Bridge.

According to details, police signaled a suspected car during snap checking of vehicles on Jehangira Bridge; however, the driver of the car tried to flee away.

Police teams chased the car that was found abandoned in nearby fields.

During the search, police recovered the above-mentioned contraband while the smuggler managed to escape.

Police have registered a case and started the search operation to arrest the smuggler.