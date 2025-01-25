Open Menu

88 Kites Recovered

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Sargodha police arrested four sellers and recovered more than 88 kites during an ongoing crackdown.

Police said on Saturday that teams of different police stations raided localities and held four accused, Muhammad Khaleel, Riaz Hussain, Naveed and Saber and recovered 88 kites from them.

