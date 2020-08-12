UrduPoint.com
88 More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :About 88 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12044 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 158153 people were screened for the virus till August 12, out of which 88 more were reported positive.

As many as 10458 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

