88 More Dengue Patients Reported In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

88 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 88 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,609 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood,Tuesday said that, among the new cases,38 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 14 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, 11 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi,eight from Chaklala cantonment,seven from Potohar rural,two from Taxila Cantonment, and one of each from Kahuta,Kalar Syeda and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 253 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 110 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 78 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 69 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 168 tested positive, with 139 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,457 FIRs, sealed 585 premises, issued Challans to 7,289, notices to 10,041 and a fine of Rs 6,900,416 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

Dr Sajjad said that maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality.

However, he advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses, as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae.

