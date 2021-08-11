88 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Another 88 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for health department spokesperson said on Wednesday that 1,263 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 753 while recoveries 20,794.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 92 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 29 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 357 patients of corona were isolated at their homes in the district.