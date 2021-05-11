UrduPoint.com
88 Percent Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

88 percent wheat procurement target achieved in Jhang

Eighty eight percent wheat procurement target has been achieved in the district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Eighty eight percent wheat procurement target has been achieved in the district.

This was stated by district food controller (DFC) Asif Sufian while taking to the media here on Tuesday.

He said, this year a target of 2,628,100 wheat bags had been fixed for Jhang district,out of which, 88 percent target had been achieved.

He said that wheat procurement was continued in the district in despite holidays.

