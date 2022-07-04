88 points set up in Karachi to collect remains of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that 88 collection points have been set up in seven districts of Karachi to collect the remains of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Adha.

"The removal and cleaning work will continue for five days from the day of Eid. It is estimated that about 72,000 tons of offal of sacrificial animals will be picked up in Karachi division this year. More than 24,000 personnel will work in the operation while 7,241 vehicles will be used," the administrator said while inspecting various drains and visiting the head office of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi was also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that 41 major drains and 515 small drains were being cleaned and so far, 3241697 cubic feet (CFT) of garbage has been removed and shifted to the landfill site.

He reviewed the drain cleaning operation in the control room and said that all the contractors cleaning the drains would be paid the bills after verification of NASPAK.

Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Chana briefed on steps taken for Eid-ul-Aaha.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the arrangements have also been made to pick up remains from house to house on Eid-ul-Azha.

"Heavy machinery, vehicles and staff have been prepared to lift the sacrificial animals remains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Remains will be collected from all over the city and disposed of in a scientific manner:" he added.

The administrator said that 4 collection points were set up in Malir District, nine in West District, 11 in Keamari District, 14 in South District and 20 in East District, 15 in Korangi district and 15 in Central district.

He said that all district in-charges have been directed to complete all arrangements in advance for safe collection of remains and submission of data and sending it to landfill sites.

He said that for this purpose, grievance centers have also been set up in all the districts where citizens can lodge their grievances regarding the removal of remains.

He said that the staff of KMC would carry out disinfectant spray on all the collection points every day to prevent the spread of germs.

It is estimated that 14,000 tons of remains will be collected from East District, 14,000 tons from South District, 5,000 tons from Malir District, 10,000 tons from West District, 7,000 tons from Keamari District, 8,000 tons from Korangi District and 14,000 tons from Central District.