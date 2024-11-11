88 POs Nabbed Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In line with special directives of District Police officer DPO Sargodha Dr.Asas Ejaaz Malhi, police nabbed 88 proclaimed offenders last week, who were wanted in heinous crimes and cases.
Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal said that police had launched a massive crackdown against criminals and nabbed 88 proclaimed offenders besides recovering 10 Kalashnikovs,10 rifles,18 guns, 47 pistols, 598 bullets, 1400 liter liquor, 7 kg hashish and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possessions.
Recent Stories
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AWT Gohar Campus Mansehra organizes introductory session for healthcare services2 minutes ago
-
Role of Parliament vital to tackle challenges: Gilani3 minutes ago
-
Relief commissioner chairs meeting on disaster management12 minutes ago
-
Exhibition ‘The Magic of Pastels’ opens at PNCA12 minutes ago
-
Kissan conventions being held to improve wheat acreage, yield12 minutes ago
-
Syed Asghar Shah's annual Urs celebrations commenced12 minutes ago
-
Australian Army Chief calls on COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir13 minutes ago
-
Man killed over property dispute; two arrested22 minutes ago
-
Three kilns sealed22 minutes ago
-
AJK cultural academy chief condemns Quetta Railway Station incident of terrorism22 minutes ago
-
'Pak-US Tech Investment Conference' to help foster collaboration between two countries' tech compani ..22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders practical steps against smog23 minutes ago