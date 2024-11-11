Open Menu

88 POs Nabbed Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM

88 POs nabbed last week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In line with special directives of District Police officer DPO Sargodha Dr.Asas Ejaaz Malhi, police nabbed 88 proclaimed offenders last week, who were wanted in heinous crimes and cases.

Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal said that police had launched a massive crackdown against criminals and nabbed 88 proclaimed offenders besides recovering 10 Kalashnikovs,10 rifles,18 guns, 47 pistols, 598 bullets, 1400 liter liquor, 7 kg hashish and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possessions.

