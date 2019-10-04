UrduPoint.com
88 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 88 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 127,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against three of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

