88 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 88 pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Sunday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan,Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 113,000 units,said a Mepco spokesman.

A sum of over Rs 2.0 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them on charges of meter tampering.

More Stories From Pakistan

