88 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

88 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan electric power company (Mepco) has caught 88 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,14,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

