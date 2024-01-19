88 Power Pilferers Netted Across MEPCO Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 88 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Friday.
The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 47 power pilferers and caught three power pilferer with red handed.
Over 4.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.
APP/sak
