MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 88 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday. Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 6,02,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 13.9 million fine was imposed while nine cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.