88 Profiteers Held

Published June 10, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration conducted raids at various places in Peshawar and a total of 88 people were arrested for price hike, non-existence of official rate list, low weight of bread and poor sanitation.

The officials of the district administration conducted raids at different localities including Charsadda Road, Dilla Zak, Hayatabad, Matni, Kohat Road, Karkhano, Regi, Nasir Bagh Road, University Road and other areas.

While inspecting 213 shops, 88 shopkeepers were arrested and 38 shopkeepers were warned while the arrested shopkeepers include vegetable sellers, bakers, general store owners, said the officials of the district administration.

The official said that strict action was being taken against shopkeepers involved in such crimes.

