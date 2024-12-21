88 psychologists working on mental wellbeing of inmates: IG Prisons Farooq Nazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Inspector General Prisons Punjab, Farooq Nazir said on Saturday that 88 psychologists were working across the province’s jails to ensure the mental well-being of inmates.

Their efforts, he said, have led to remarkable behavioral improvements, with no incidents of suicide reported in recent years. He made these remarks while inaugurating a Rs. 324 million renovation project at Central Jail Multan on Saturday.

Farooq Nazir explained that the psychologists’ focus on mental health has reduced frustration among prisoners, fostering a more positive environment within the jails. “In the past, there were untoward incidents due to stress and frustration, but now we see a visible change in their attitudes,” he remarked.

The IG also discussed the introduction of skill development programs tailored to local market needs. Inmates are being trained in various trades, such as producing phenyl cleaner at Rs. 140 for three liters compared to the market price of Rs. 250. Inmates in Gujranwala are crafting utensils, while those in Kasur are making leather shoes, and Shahpur prisoners are producing bath soaps sold at Rs. 60 instead of the market price of Rs. 100. “These programs not only teach life skills but also provide inmates with a share in the profits, helping them prepare for reintegration into society,” he added.

On infrastructure improvements, Nazir said renovation work was in progress in 12 jails, with three new jails under construction. He also emphasized the historic importance of Central Jail Multan, a 100-year-old prison undergoing renovations to preserve its legacy while improving its facilities.

The IG credited recent women’s protection legislation for the declining number of female prisoners in the province. He also mentioned two juvenile jails providing young offenders with religious education and vocational training to aid their rehabilitation.

Farooq Nazir highlighted the family room initiative for life-term convicts, allowing them to stay with their families for three days every three months. “So far, 72 prisoners have benefited from this facility, fostering familial bonds and aiding in their emotional rehabilitation,” he stated.

The comprehensive mental health support and skill development initiatives, combined with infrastructure upgrades, underscore Punjab government's commitment to transforming its prisons into centers of rehabilitation and reform. On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Arshid Warriach and some other officials were also present.