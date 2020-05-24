88 stranded Pakistanis leave Somalia for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Another batch of 88 stranded Pakistani nationals, including 20 from Hargeisa and 68 from Mogadishu, Sunday successfully left Somalia for Islamabad.

The special Salam Airways flight also brought back 119 Somalis' to Somalia, said a press release.

It was possible due to joint efforts of the Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi , foreign ministries of Pakistan and Somalia, Mahmood Ismail of Al Nusra Foundation and Abdul Qadir Umar, head of Pangani Tablighi Markaz.