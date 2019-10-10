88 suspects arrested, over 2400 Kg betel nuts recovered in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi's West and South Zones Police have arrested five absconders among 88 suspects and recovered 2460 kg betel nuts, weapons and charas from them during the last 24 hours.

The West Zone Police have arrested 59 suspects and recovered nine pistols, 24 live rounds, over seven kilograms charas, three motorcycles include one reportedly stolen motorcycle, four water tankers from the accused, said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Thursday.

The West Zone Police also seized different types of Gutka / Mawa (chewing tobacco) while two vehicles loaded with 10 tyres, one other four-wheeler, one truck and four motorcycles were seized for non-availability of vehicles registration documents.

The South Zone Plice have arrested 29 suspects and recovered three pistols, seven live rounds and Gutka/ Mawa(chewing tobacco), said a spokesperson to the DIG South.