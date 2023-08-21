Open Menu

88 Vehicles Fined Over No Parking

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 07:29 PM

88 vehicles fined over no parking

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued 88 challan tickets to vehicles and motorcycles for violating no parking in the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued 88 challan tickets to vehicles and motorcycles for violating no parking in the garrison city.

The tickets were issued following the directions of the Chief Traffic Officer to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.

According to the CTP spokesperson, the grand operation against encroachments was launched on various thoroughfares in the city including Raja Bazaar under the supervision of the CTO.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan has issued orders to take strict action against the encroachment mafia, violators of no parking, and those obstructing the flow of traffic in Rawalpindi district.

He said the encroachments and no parking violations cause traffic jams and affect the beauty of the city.

During the operation, different thoroughfares were cleared from the encroachment mafia and pushcarts were seized.

CTO Taimur Khan said that in order to further improve the flow of traffic in the Rawalpindi district, indiscriminate action was taken against illegal parking, no parking, and encroachment mafia.

The operations would continue on a daily basis for which the respective circle in-charges would provide full support. After the anti-encroachment operation, check and balance would also be kept so that the violators did not cross their limits again, the CTO said.

He further said that no parking and encroachments on the roads not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also cause problems for other road users.

"With the operation, the public will see a clear improvement in the flow of traffic," the CTO said.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle From

Recent Stories

Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, ..

Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, enhanced pilgrim facilities i ..

6 minutes ago
 Three killed in traffic accident

Three killed in traffic accident

6 minutes ago
 India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab ..

India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab rural economy: Wattoo

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan making education plan for female unive ..

Afghanistan making education plan for female university students

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23 ..

Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23, in Toshakhana Case

4 minutes ago
 PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistan ..

PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims

4 minutes ago
Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, ..

Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, street criminals

4 minutes ago
 NWTN showcases Rabdan MUSE EV and vision for futur ..

NWTN showcases Rabdan MUSE EV and vision for future mobility

23 minutes ago
 Central Bank’s budget totalled AED650 billion fo ..

Central Bank’s budget totalled AED650 billion for H1 2023

38 minutes ago
 &#039;Accident-Free Day&#039; pledge offers deduct ..

&#039;Accident-Free Day&#039; pledge offers deduction of 4 black traffic points

38 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

35 minutes ago
 Two members of inter-provincial drugs gang held

Two members of inter-provincial drugs gang held

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan