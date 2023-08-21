88 vehicles fined over no parking

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued 88 challan tickets to vehicles and motorcycles for violating no parking in the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued 88 challan tickets to vehicles and motorcycles for violating no parking in the garrison city.

The tickets were issued following the directions of the Chief Traffic Officer to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.

According to the CTP spokesperson, the grand operation against encroachments was launched on various thoroughfares in the city including Raja Bazaar under the supervision of the CTO.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan has issued orders to take strict action against the encroachment mafia, violators of no parking, and those obstructing the flow of traffic in Rawalpindi district.

He said the encroachments and no parking violations cause traffic jams and affect the beauty of the city.

During the operation, different thoroughfares were cleared from the encroachment mafia and pushcarts were seized.

CTO Taimur Khan said that in order to further improve the flow of traffic in the Rawalpindi district, indiscriminate action was taken against illegal parking, no parking, and encroachment mafia.

The operations would continue on a daily basis for which the respective circle in-charges would provide full support. After the anti-encroachment operation, check and balance would also be kept so that the violators did not cross their limits again, the CTO said.

He further said that no parking and encroachments on the roads not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also cause problems for other road users.

"With the operation, the public will see a clear improvement in the flow of traffic," the CTO said.