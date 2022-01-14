880 bags of urea seized

The Agriculture Department teams have seized 880 bags of urea fertilizer from two warehouses in tehsil Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department teams have seized 880 bags of urea fertilizer from two warehouses in tehsil Tandlianwala.

The teams, supervised by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mahmood, raided a godown of a private dealer Ali Shah and Company in Garrh Fateh Shah Tandlianwala on Friday and seized 550 bags of urea.

In the second raid, 330 bags of urea were taken into custody, which had been stored illegally for black marketing.

The teams sold out all 880 bags at the rate of Rs 1,768 per bag to farmers in its supervision.