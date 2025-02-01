Open Menu

88,000 Acre Early Cotton Sowing Target Set For Lodhran District

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The agriculture department set an 88,000 acre early cotton sowing target for district Lodhran.

Deputy Director Agriculture Malik Zafar told APP here on Saturday said that the early cotton sowing drive was in full swing. He said that seminars, road shows, corner meetings and social media platforms were being used for maximum early cotton sowing.

The official said that early cotton sowing on 2000 acres has been completed so far while the drive would continue till the end of March. He hoped that they would easily achieve the sowing target and urged the farmers to sow maximum cotton and get handsome revenue. The field staff is paying visit to various parts of the district on a daily basis and providing guidance to farmers about the crop. The government is taking every possible measures for the revival of the cotton crop, he concluded.

