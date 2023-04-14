UrduPoint.com

88000 Metric Ton Wheat Procured In Multan Division: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan engineer Amir Khattak said on Friday that well over 88000 Metric ton wheat has been procured and over five million free flour bags distributed among the needy in all the four districts of Multan division so far.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the ongoing wheat procurement drive, anti-wheat-smuggling operations and distribution of free Atta bags, Khattak said that the administration was also actively engaged in anti-smuggling operations and so far 90 vehicles involved in illegal transportation of wheat have been impounded and 1956.05 Metric ton wheat seized that was kept at the procurement centres.

He said that four cases have also been got registered against violators on wheat smuggling and 105 raids were conducted to check wheat smuggling, says an official release.

He said that gunny bags sufficient for 214,399.5 Metric ton wheat have so far been distributed.

He said that 651,000 Metric ton wheat would be procured in Multan division and so far they have reached the figure of 88670.8 Metric ton.

He said that over five million free flour bags have been distributed among the deserving people and added that from now onwards people would get three bags of free wheat flour against one identity card on the spot.

He ordered price control magistrates to maintain surveillance on market to check price hike and ensure that price lists are displayed visibly at all shops.

He was informed that price magistrates conducted 86356 inspections during Ramazan ul Mubarak so far during which 316 persons were arrested, 78 FIRs were registered, and fine worth over Rs 8.5 million was imposed on violators.

Earlier, deputy commissioner gave detailed briefing to the commissioner. Officials from other departments were also present.

