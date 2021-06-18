880KM new roads in merged areas constructed

UrduPoint.com
Under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), the government has constructed 880 kilometers new roads in merged areas to strengthen communication connectivity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), the government has constructed 880 kilometers new roads in merged areas to strengthen communication connectivity.

Work on 65 projects including construction and repair of roads and bridges continued in merged areas under supervision of Communication and Works Department (C&W) to open it for progress and development.

C&W Department officials told APP on Friday the under construction 34 kilometers (km) road costing Rs772.92 million in Bajaur district, 110km road amounting to Rs2443.92 million in Khyber district, 106km road costing Rs1902.

99 million in Mohmand district, 119 km road costing Rs 2736.5 million in Kurram and 68km amounting to Rs1730.7 million in Orakzai district would be completed by June 2022.

Likewise, Rs1286.12 million are being spent on construction of 69km road in North Waziristan, Rs 3826.12 million on construction of 188km road in South Waziristan, Rs1519.62 million on 60km at sub division Hasankhel and Daradamkhel, Rs3708.24 million on 42.5 km at subdivision Wazir and Bhatani and Rs2021.97 million on 82 kilometer at subdivision Darazanda Jandola to be completed by June next year.

