881 FIRs registered for violating anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 881 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 till this date, while the number of confirmed cases reached 139 patients in the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr. Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer told APP that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 327 premises, issued Challans to 1,123, notices to 5,231 and a fine of Rs 3,079,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad informed that around 139 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, including 77 from Potohar town urban area, 15 from Kahutta,11 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, seven from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, four of each from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila Cantonment and Potohar town rural areas while two cases were reported from Taxila rural and one from Gujar Khan.

He added that anti-dengue activities were also being carried out in the private housing societies, whether registered with RDA, Cooperatives or unregistered housing societies. The health officer added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next week.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever. He also urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant